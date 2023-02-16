in Executive Moves, News

SeKON Elevates Darren Collins to Chief Technology Officer Post

Darren Collins was promoted to the role of chief technology officer at SeKON Enterprise, where he most recently worked as director of health systems.

In his new post, Collins will handle the implementation of technology strategies to ensure the technological resources are aligned with business needs. He will also supervise the development and delivery of technology for the improvement of business equity, the management and technology consultancy said Wednesday. 

A U.S. Navy veteran, Collins brings over 22 years of experience in the federal health information technology sector. He has been with SeKON since 2017, when he joined the company as a senior technical consultant working on a Defense Health Agency contract.

Prior to joining SeKON, he worked as a senior program manager for KSJ & Associates.

Written by Regina Garcia

