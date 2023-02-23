SGT Receives Army Energy Savings Performance Contract; John Ustica Quoted

Siemens’ federal arm has secured a contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to implement infrastructure improvements at one of the service branch’s garrisons in Europe to help achieve energy savings and improve energy resilience efforts.

The energy savings performance contract worth $24.8 million awarded to Siemens Government Technologies covers interior and exterior lighting upgrades, building automation, utility monitoring and control systems and solar photovoltaic installation work at the U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach in Germany, the company said Wednesday.

USAG Ansbach is composed of nine installations and delivers support to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade and to more than 7,000 warfighters, civilians and their family members residing in the area.

“We are proud of our continued work for the Army in Europe and look forward to additional opportunities to help them meet energy and climate goals well into the future,” said John Ustica, president and CEO of Siemens Government Technologies and a 2023 Wash100 awardee.

Contract work will also include maintenance, repair, operations and replacement services.