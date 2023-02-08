in Contract Awards, News

Steampunk to Continue Supporting FedRAMP Reviews Under Multiyear DHS Contract

The Department of Homeland Security has extended its contract with Steampunk for technical review and analysis services in support of the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

Under the multiyear award, Steampunk said Tuesday it will continue conducting cybersecurity risk assessments and information assurance reviews of cloud service providers seeking FedRAMP certification.

The information technology services company initially won a task order to provide FedRAMP support under the DHS Enterprise Acquisition Gateway for Leading-Edge Solutions II contract in 2016. Its risk-based evaluations are submitted to the Joint Authorization Board, which gives provisional approval to cloud providers.

Steampunk has been instrumental in certifying Amazon Web Services, Google, Azure and other leading CSPs. It is also responsible for threat evaluation conflict resolution as well as continuous monitoring of more than 30 CSPs.

The company’s new FedRAMP Technical Review and Analysis Support Services contract was awarded in anticipation of the projected increase in demand for FedRAMP reviews in the next three years.

Written by Jamie Bennet

