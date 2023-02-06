Tanecia Canady Appointed Chief Administrative Officer of DecisionPoint

DecisionPoint has appointed Tanecia Canady, former Savan Group executive, as chief administrative officer in an effort to strengthen the company’s pursuit of new growth opportunities.

In this role, Canady will oversee finance and accounting, human resources, infrastructure and quality management and other aspects of daily corporate operations, DecisionPoint announced from Gaithersburg, Maryland on Monday.

“Tanecia is a powerful leader who will empower each of us to continuously improve our own individual performance while enabling us to further cement our corporate culture of taking care of our employees and colleagues while delivering excellence each day to our customers, empowering them to better execute their missions,” said Brian Flood, CEO of DecisionPoint.

Canady noted her priorities as a leader, which include promoting diversity, equity and inclusion, enhancing the employee experience and increasing efficiency as well as implementing strong systems, processes and training opportunities.

For over 15 years, Canady has worked in the government contracting industry. In her most recent role as chief financial officer at Savan Group, she supervised all areas of infrastructure and implemented strategies to increase profitability and corporate efficiency.

Prior to joining Savan Group, Canady served as director of finance for Mav6, an aerospace and defense technology firm. While holding this position, she led the organization’s accounting and financial reporting functions, including payroll, budgeting, risk management and merger and acquisition activities.

Canady was also a senior auditor for audit, tax and consulting-focused company RSM, where she organized and executed audits for private clients from a variety of industries, including government contracting.

Currently, Canady is a member of the Executive Women’s Network, a nonprofit organization for women in executive and senior management positions. She has a history of volunteer work surrounding diversity, equity and inclusion and cultural knowledge sharing.

“I aspire to make everyone around me better through leveraging a values framework which includes working together to make decisions founded in sincerity, transparency, equity, accountability and meaningful interactions,” Canady said in a comment about her goals as a DecisionPoint leader.