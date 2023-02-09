Teledyne Business Lands DOD Contract for Drone CBRN Capabilities

A Teledyne Technologies subsidiary will develop the capabilities of its unmanned aerial system to handle chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear functions under a $13.3 million contract from the Department of Defense.

Teledyne FLIR Defense said Wednesday it will incorporate flight control software to allow for autonomous CBRN reconnaissance missions using the R80D SkyRaider UAS.

The company will also work on crafting prototype chemical and radiological sensors payloads for the SkyRaider and combine existing detectors in the U.S. Army’s roster. If all options are exercised, work on the contract will run for 33 months.

Teledyne FLIR Defense is scheduled to deliver four SkyRaiders and six of each sensor payload to DOD later in 2023. The deliveries come with support training, documentation options and additional UAS and payloads.

“This project also complements our existing portfolio of CBRN sensing drone payloads – the MUVE C360, MUVE B330, and MUVE R430 – all of which allow users to remotely detect and identify a broad spectrum of potentially lethal threats,” said David Cullin, vice president of technology and product management at Teledyne FLIR Defense.