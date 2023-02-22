Textron Awarded $76M Army Contract Option for Tactical UAS Modernization

The U.S. Army awarded Textron Systems a potential $76.1 million contract option to continue handling logistics, field service engineering and maintenance work on the Shadow Tactical Unmanned Aircraft System as part of the drone’s modernization efforts.

Work is expected to commence immediately and will run through 2023, the Textron unit said Tuesday.

The base five-year contract, awarded in December 2020, involved the development and update of the current Shadow RQ-7B Block I and II, as well as product support to sustain the fleet

“Because Combat Aviation Brigades and special forces units will use Shadow systems through 2036, modernization of the fleet supports readiness of already-fielded systems for up to 15 more years,” said Wayne Prender, senior vice president of air systems at Textron Systems.