in Executive Moves, News

Tim Cunningham Appointed Space Software Partnerships, Solutions VP at Leidos

Tim Cunningham/LinkedIn
Tim Cunningham Appointed Space Software Partnerships, Solutions VP at Leidos - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Tim Cunningham, former vice president and chief technology officer of C4ISR solutions operation for defense group at Leidos, has been named VP of space software partnerships and solutions at the Reston, Virginia-headquartered company.  

In LinkedIn post published Monday, the retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel shared he will work with commercial and traditional space partners and help direct and implement Leidos’ space mission strategy in his new capacity.

Prior to his appointment, Cunningham helped oversee the development of command and control, training systems, space, counter-drone and C4ISR services for defense customers.

He previously served as CTO of the Leidos Innovation Center, managing the transition of new technologies to support customer needs.

Before joining Leidos, Cunningham was a senior capture manager at Science Applications International Corp. from 2011 to 2013.

His Air Force career included roles such as chief of the Science and Technology Program Branch.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

Air Forceexecutive moveGovconLeidosSAICTim Cunningham

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Paul Courtney on DHS’ Plan to Hold On-Ramps for FirstSource III Small Business IT Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Paul Courtney on DHS’ Plan to Hold On-Ramps for FirstSource III Small Business IT Contract
General Dynamics to Develop Digital IT Platform for Space Force; Brian Sheridan Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
General Dynamics to Develop Digital IT Platform for Space Force; Brian Sheridan Quoted