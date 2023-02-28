Tim Cunningham Appointed Space Software Partnerships, Solutions VP at Leidos

Tim Cunningham, former vice president and chief technology officer of C4ISR solutions operation for defense group at Leidos, has been named VP of space software partnerships and solutions at the Reston, Virginia-headquartered company.

In LinkedIn post published Monday, the retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel shared he will work with commercial and traditional space partners and help direct and implement Leidos’ space mission strategy in his new capacity.

Prior to his appointment, Cunningham helped oversee the development of command and control, training systems, space, counter-drone and C4ISR services for defense customers.

He previously served as CTO of the Leidos Innovation Center, managing the transition of new technologies to support customer needs.

Before joining Leidos, Cunningham was a senior capture manager at Science Applications International Corp. from 2011 to 2013.

His Air Force career included roles such as chief of the Science and Technology Program Branch.