Former ILS President Tiphaine Louradour Joins Spaceflight as CEO

Space industry veteran Tiphaine Louradour was named Spaceflight CEO, taking over the role from Curt Blake, who served as chief executive and president of the launch service provider since 2013.

Louradour has 25 years of experience and she previously served as president of International Launch Services and president at United Launch Alliance for ULS global commercial sales, Spaceflight said Thursday.

“My goal in leading this organization is to build on its ground-breaking achievements and expand the launch and on-orbit service offerings beyond [Low-earth orbit],” remarked Louradour. She will be responsible for driving Spaceflight in its next phase of growth.

Meanwhile, Blake will support the transition and will serve as a consultant for Mitsui & Co.’s space group.

“Curt’s contributions over the past 12 years are immeasurable and we’re forever grateful to have had his leadership and entrepreneurial business acumen to build Spaceflight into a market leader,” said Kensuke Kubota, general manager of Mitsui and chairman of the board of directors at Spaceflight.