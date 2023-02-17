TSA to Use Leidos AI Algorithm for Airport Screening System Upgrade

Leidos will apply its artificial intelligence-based algorithm to on-person screening systems at airport security checkpoints under a recently awarded contract from the Transportation Security Administration.

The contractor is tasked to upgrade TSA’s ProVision advanced imaging technology systems with its AI algorithm to reduce incidents of security false alarms, Leidos said Thursday.

ProVision is a radiation-free personal screener that uses millimeter wave technology to detect metallic and non-metallic concealed objects.

More than 1,000 ProVision screening equipment will be modernized over several months as part of TSA’s agreement with Leidos.

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to work with the TSA to further improve the technology and the passenger screening experience at security checkpoints,” said Brad Buswell, senior vice president and operations manager at Leidos. “These new algorithms will help reduce false alarms that lead to unnecessary pat downs and checkpoint inefficiencies.”