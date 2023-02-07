USSOCOM, Parallel Flight Technologies Partner on Propulsion Tech Research

The U.S. Special Operations Command will work with Parallel Flight Technologies on the potential military application of the latter’s propulsion technology under a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement.

USSOCOM will look into the development of PFT’s parallel hybrid drone technology for medical delivery applications in harsh environments, the company said Monday.

Compared to existing electric systems, the patented technology is designed to allow for longer drone flights while carrying a heavy payload.

PFT CEO Joshua Resnick said the CRADA will help the company achieve its goal to utilize its technology to support warfighters.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to explore use cases such as delivery of critical medical supplies in austere environments, whether that is through our heavy-vertical-lift UAV platform or via extending range for existing aircraft,” added Resnick.