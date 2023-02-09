VA Briefs Industry on Follow-On IT Procurement Vehicle

The Department of Veterans Affairs held an industry day last week to discuss the second iteration of an information technology contract vehicle and expects to launch a second draft request for proposals on Feb. 14.

Vendors can submit written questions regarding the $60 billion Transformation Twenty-One Total Technology Next Generation 2 program within a seven-day period after the issuance of VA’s next draft solicitation, according to a notice posted Tuesday on SAM.gov.

VA initially sought comments from potential offerors in its Jan. 13 presolicitaion notice.

The Professional Services Council, which represents more than 400 contractors, then voiced concerns over the short deadline for industry’s T4NG2 feedback and urged department officials to improve communication with vendors.

In the latest notice, VA noted its decision to adjust the question period and pushed back the date it plans to release the final solicitation to Feb. 28.

The department looks to issue 30 awards under the procurement vehicle, with half of these set aside for service-disabled, veteran-owned small businesses. The five-year ordering period is scheduled to commence in July 2023 and could extend for another five years if the option is exercised.