Valkyrie Names Industry Veterans to Lead 2 Business Units

Valkyrie Enterprises has assigned the leadership of its mission solutions division to Michael Anderson, who currently serves as the company’s senior vice president and chief technical officer.

Anderson has nearly three decades of naval career and bring experience in serving as deputy program executive and technical director at the Missile Defense Agency’s Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense, the engineering, technology and operational solutions company said Monday. 

Dale Hopper, a company SVP, was also appointed as the lead of Valkyrie’s sustainment and modernization business unit. 

Hopper previously served as vice president of operations of shipboard readiness at Amentum

“We are fortunate to have Mike and Dale join the Valkyrie team. They are strategic leaders, with exceptional and proven track records running high growth business areas within the government and defense services markets,” said David Streett, Valkyrie CEO. 

Written by Regina Garcia

