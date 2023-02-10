Westat VP Sunitha Mathew Takes on Clinical Research Practice Director Role

Sunitha Mathew was named as clinical research practice director at Westat, where she previously worked as a vice president in public health.

She brings to her new role over two decades of experience in clinical, epidemiological and translational research program oversight, the employee-owned professional services firm said Thursday.

Mathew, whose appointment took effect Feb. 2, reports to Patricia Shifflett, Westat vice president and health sector lead.

“Sunitha’s track record of achievement in growing and managing a large portfolio of work for [National Institutes of Health] and [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] will assure success as we embark on new initiatives and continue to support our current clients in the Clinical Research Practice,” said Shifflett.

Mathew has been with Westat since 2002. In her previous role, she had oversight of a number of programs such as National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute’s Recipient Epidemiology and Donor Evaluation Study-IV-Pediatric Data Coordinating Center and the Trans Omics for Precision Medicine Administrative Coordinating Center.