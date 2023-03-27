ABL Space to Further Develop Responsive Launch Capabilities Under $60M Contract

ABL Space Systems has secured a $60 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to further develop and demonstrate operational flexibility for low-cost launches that support tactically responsive space missions.

The service’s AFWERX innovation arm awarded the contract under the Strategic Funding Increase program, ABL said Friday.

“This award will help us in further developing on-call launch capabilities to meet mission-driven payload, launch site and target orbit needs,” said Eva Abramson, head of strategic development at ABL.

The El Segundo, California-based company said the award expands collaborative efforts with the Air Force Research Laboratory and Space Systems Command.

“We are excited to leverage our existing efforts to achieve rapid prototyping, flexibility, and affordability across a site network which can be tasked according to mission need,” added Abramson.

ABL Space supports government and commercial clients in meeting their mission objectives through the development of low-cost, flexible launch platforms.