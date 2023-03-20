Accenture’s Federal Arm Books $380M CBP Contract for IT Modernization Services; Maurine Fanguy Quoted

Accenture ’s federal business arm has been awarded a $380 million contract from U.S. Customs and Border Protection to deliver infrastructure operations and modernization services.

Under the award, Accenture Federal Services will provide all-encompassing technology assistance for multiple of the agency’s programs to support its mission of protecting U.S. borders and ensuring lawful international travel and trade, AFS announced from Arlington, Virginia on Monday.

Maurine Fanguy , managing director and CBP client lead at AFS, noted the size of CBP, which employs over 60,000 staff.

“Our team brings hands-on experience across 52 technical disciplines to help keep operations running securely and efficiently across the agency’s complex ecosystem as it protects our nation’s security,” she said.

Contracting activities will include the delivery of information technology infrastructure operations and modernization work for CBP’s headquarters in Washington, D.C. and its divisions, offices, regional locations and data centers.

To bolster the agency’s Office of Information Technology performance, AFS will also regularly assess and upgrade CBP operations.

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which operates in 48 countries across 328 ports of entry to protect the American people, safeguard our borders, and enhance the nation’s economic prosperity, has been a valued Accenture Federal Services customer for nearly two decades,” said David Pelgrim , a client delivery executive at the company.

“As we enter phase two of the Data Center Support Services work, Accenture Federal Services is proud to continue our trusted partnership with this mission-focused agency,” he said.

Last year, AFS received two other contracts from the Department of Homeland Security outside of the DCSS vehicle, including the Transportation and Security Administration’s Secure Flight and credential management awards.