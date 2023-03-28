Aerojet Rocketdyne to Build More THAAD Components Under Lockheed Contract

Lockheed Martin has awarded Aerojet Rocketdyne a contract to build more solid rocket engines and control systems for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense program.

Aerojet Rocketdyne said Monday the deal includes manufacturing lots 13 and 14 propulsion hardware to power the Missile Defense Agency’s THAAD interceptors.

The weapon system is designed to help U.S. and allied forces defend themselves and critical infrastructure assets against missile attacks.

Lockheed additionally ordered divert and attitude control systems that function as a thruster to support the kinetic kill vehicle for target intercept.

THAAD motor production efforts occur at Aerojet Rocketdune’s factory in Huntsville, Alabama, and its center of excellence in Camden, Arkansas, while DACS manufacturing work takes place at a company facility in Los Angeles.