Air Force E-7 Aircraft to Use Northrop-Built Surveillance Radar Tech

Northrop Grumman will manufacture and supply its active electronically scanned array surveillance radar system to the U.S. Air Force for integration into its E-7 aircraft.

The company said Monday it will begin production of the Multi-role Electronically Scanned Array sensor to provide the aircraft with long-range sensing, detection and identification features.

MESA was designed to enable simultaneous air, maritime sensing, critical early warning and air battle management capabilities.

Ed Griebel, vice president of airborne surveillance programs at Northrop, commented, “MESA sensor will provide the U.S. Air Force with critical multi-domain awareness to enable decision superiority for the range of mission requirements today and into the future.”