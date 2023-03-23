Air Force Taps Cubic Unit to Provide R&D Support for Aerial Connectivity Tech Advancement; Scott Rosebush Quoted

Cubic‘s mission and performance solutions business has received a software and hardware prototyping contract from the U.S. Air Force to help advance network connectivity among joint forces across the aerial layer.

CMPS’ prototyping initiative involving the Halo-Enabled Resilient Mesh software and hardware is in support of enhancing the service branch’s High-Capacity Backbone system, Cubic said Wednesday.

Research and development efforts will include investigating, designing, developing, testing and demonstrating the capabilities of the HERMes system.

CMPS will also work to expand the HCB communication system by increasing the range of operating frequencies to enable code and algorithm optimization under the cost-plus-fixed-fee award.

In 2022, Cubic demonstrated an HCB-enabled gateway system in an air or ground configuration.

“We’re excited to complement ongoing efforts to transition Halo to the warfighter with parallel efforts like this new Air Force Research Laboratory project to innovate and make Halo even better,” said Scott Rosebush, vice president and general manager of Cubic’s secure communications business.