Airbus US to Advance Mission-Critical Communications Delivery Via Partnerships; Robert Geckle Quoted

Airbus U.S. Space & Defense has partnered with Blueforce Development, Exacom, Common Objects and Catalyst Communications Technologies to further advance the delivery of mission-critical communications capabilities to customers in public safety, national security and enterprise markets.

“These new partnerships offer a universe of customizable solutions for a wide variety of customers to turn data into information to enable better decision making,” Robert Geckle, CEO of Airbus U.S. Space & Defense and a 2023 Wash100 awardee, said in a statement published Wednesday.

Airbus U.S. has been offering a cloud-based communications platform, dubbed Agnet MCx, to national security personnel and first responders and will combine the system with the capabilities offered by the other four companies through the partnership.

Agnet is a digital platform that can deliver real-time voice, video and data to users through broadband networks.

Under the partnership, Airbus U.S. will leverage Blueforce’s internet-linked sensors, robotic vehicles from Common Objects, Exacom’s digital event recording capabilities and Catalyst’s radio interworking services to better provide situational awareness to users of the Agnet communications platform.