All 4 Vendors Land Initial Task Orders Under DOD Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability Contract

The Department of Defense has awarded the first batch of task orders to Amazon Web Services, Google, Microsoft and Oracle under the Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability contract, Breaking Defense reported Wednesday.

In December, the four companies won positions on the potential $8 billion JWCC contract, which will enable DOD to directly procure enterprisewide cloud service offerings from commercial service providers across all classification levels and security domains.

A spokesperson for the Defense Information Systems Agency said each task order is worth approximately $3.8 million, has a one-year base term and two one-year options and covers early testing of concepts.

“The first task orders awarded under the JWCC contract allows the JWCC Program Management Office to test cloud service offerings in a sandbox environment, validating several JWCC requirements through real world cloud consumption (e.g., proof of concepts, verification of policy-based controls),” the DISA spokesperson said.

Lt. Gen. Robert Skinner, director of DISA and a 2023 Wash100 awardee, confirmed the award of the task orders at a Senate hearing on Wednesday.

“We just awarded the first task order last week and many others are working through the process,” Skinner told members of the Senate Armed Services cybersecurity subcommittee.