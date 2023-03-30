American Systems Lands $77M DHA Enterprise Software Services Contract

American Systems will perform enterprise software services in support of the Defense Health Agency under a $77.6M contract.

Under the potential two-year contract, American Systems will help the acquisition organization Program Executive Office, Defense Healthcare Management Systems carry out its transformation of health care delivery and advanced data sharing through a modernized health record system for service members, veterans and their families, according to a justification and approval notice posted on SAM.gov on Wednesday.

The contractor will also assist PEO DHMS in addressing issues related to overall requirements for the enterprise service prior to an acquisition strategy development and ultimately its contract and competition strategies.

The contract has a one-year base period through March 26, 2024, and includes options that will extend work until 2025 if exercised.