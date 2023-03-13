Anduril Opens New UAV R&D, Production Facility in Atlanta

Anduril has unveiled a new facility in Atlanta, Georgia, that will house the production of its suite of autonomous air systems including the multi-domain unmanned aerial vehicle Altius.

The company said Monday the 180,000-square-foot office includes research and development laboratories, a 3D printing facility, a machine shop and a manufacturing lab to support the production of hundreds of unmanned aircraft systems annually.

Altius is an autonomous launch capability that can be deployed deployment by air, ground and maritime forces to support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

Anduril noted that it has plans to increase its workforce in aerospace, engineering, robotics, manufacturing and production to more than 500 employees by the end of the year.

The Atlanta office currently has more than 200 employees.