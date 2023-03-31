Army Taps Lockheed to Supply Terrestrial Layer System Vehicles for Electronic Warfare

Lockheed Martin has secured a $33.6 million contract to supply the U.S. Army with a tactical vehicle with signals intelligence, cyberspace operations overmatch and electronic warfare capabilities.

The firm-fixed-price award for Terrestrial Layer System – Brigade Combat Team is expected to be completed by Sept. 8, 2026, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

In 2020, the Army Project Manager Electronic Warfare and Cyber launched a prototyping competition for a technology that incorporates SIGINT, EW and cyber operations into the Joint All Domain Operations Capable Force. Lockheed won the challenge and was awarded a $9 million other transaction authority to provide prototypes of TLS-BCT over a three-month period.

The system was designed with open architecture that is compliant with DOD’s C4ISR/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards. It is interoperable with other TLS data throughput and technologies, and is capable of transmitting real-time data and situational updates while in motion.

The new contract will be carried out in Syracuse, New York, and managed by the Army Contracting Command in Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.