AT&T’s Lance Spencer on Helping Air and Space Forces Transform Mission Capabilities With 5G Services

Lance Spencer, client executive vice president of defense for AT&T, said the company has facilitated the delivery of 5G services at Buckley Space Force Base in Colorado as part of efforts to help the Air and Space Forces modernize communications and their mission capabilities under the Enterprise Information Technology-as-a-Service program.

Spencer wrote in a blog post published Wednesday that the company advanced the delivery of Wi-Fi service on the flight line, base munitions area and in 25 buildings after making updates to base area and wide area networks at Buckley.

He cited some of the benefits of AT&T’s Wi-Fi services and the FirstNet public safety network for first responders to Air and Space Force users as well as future capabilities that could be supported by the company’s 5G services.

“Future use cases may include in-vehicle 5G connectivity for security forces, fire departments, aircraft maintainers, and civil engineers. They may also include 5G-enabled Internet of Things management solutions for aerospace ground equipment, construction equipment, buses, and vehicle fleets,” he wrote.

“These capabilities can open the doors for the Air and Space Forces to adopt force-multiplying solutions like autonomous vehicles and robotics,” Spencer added.