Atlas Air Worldwide CEO John Dietrich Named to AAR Board

John Dietrich, president and CEO of Atlas Air Worldwide, has joined the board of directors of aviation services provider AAR.

AAR Chairman, President and CEO John Holmes said in a statement published Friday Dietrich’s leadership and industry insights will help the board advance the company’s capabilities.

At Atlas Air, Dietrich is in charge of executing strategies and expanding commercial and military businesses of the aircraft and aviation services provider. He served in other executive roles including chief operating officer prior to becoming company president and CEO.

Currently, he is part of the board of Atlas Air, Airlines for America, International Air Transport Association and National Air Carrier Association. He also serves as chairman of the National Defense Transportation Association.

Overall, he has more than three decades of experience in aviation and airline management.