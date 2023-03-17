Aware, Anyline Join Hands to Power eKYC Tech for Pakistani Bank; Craig Herman Quoted

Aware has partnered with data capture company Anyline to integrate the former’s mobile biometric authentication framework Knomi into the electronic know-you-customer process for a large Pakistani bank.

Anyline will capture and digitize identification documents’ data while Aware will help with the identity verification process by providing biometric technology, the authentication company said Thursday.

The team up looks to allow for remote and secure bank account opening process for new customers and identity confirmation for current clients of the Pakistani bank.

Knomi offers a user-friendly framework for customer onboarding and authentication that can be tailored to suit various use cases while ensuring security.

Craig Herman, chief revenue officer of Aware, said the partnership will work to boost the company’s footprint in the Middle Eastern market.