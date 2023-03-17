in Press Releases

Aware, Anyline Join Hands to Power eKYC Tech for Pakistani Bank; Craig Herman Quoted

https://www.linkedin.com/in/craig-herman-aab3/
Aware, Anyline Join Hands to Power eKYC Tech for Pakistani Bank; Craig Herman Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Aware has partnered with data capture company Anyline to integrate the former’s mobile biometric authentication framework Knomi into the electronic know-you-customer process for a large Pakistani bank. 

Anyline will capture and digitize identification documents’ data while Aware will help with the identity verification process by providing biometric technology, the authentication company said Thursday. 

The team up looks to allow for remote and secure bank account opening process for new customers and identity confirmation for current clients of the Pakistani bank.

Knomi offers a user-friendly framework for customer onboarding and authentication that can be tailored to suit various use cases while ensuring security.

Craig Herman, chief revenue officer of Aware, said the partnership will work to boost the company’s footprint in the Middle Eastern market.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Press Releases

AnylineawareCraig Hermandata captureeKYCElectronic Know Your CustomerGovcongovconwireKnomiPakistanpartnershipprnews

mm

Written by Regina Garcia

Northrop Board Adds Finance Veterans Kimberly Ross, Mary Winston - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Northrop Board Adds Finance Veterans Kimberly Ross, Mary Winston