Authentication Company Aware to Demo Biometric Tech at Future Digital Finance Conference; Craig Herman Quoted

Global authentication company Aware will showcase its biometrics-based security mechanism offerings at the 2023 Future Digital Finance Conference in Austin, Texas.

The company said Thursday it will demonstrate its mobile biometric authentication framework called Knomi and its software-as-a-service authentication platform dubbed AwareID at the event, which will take place from March 6 to 7 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel.

“Financial service providers have a responsibility to their users, clients and staff to remain both highly accessible and secure, and biometric authentication is a vital foundation of this process,” remarked Aware Chief Revenue Officer Craig Herman.

Alessandro Chiarini, senior vice president of enterprise authentication at the Bedford, Massachusetts-based company, is also scheduled to speak during the keynote panel “How Identity Service Plays A Key Part of Your Digitization Journey” on March 7.