Aware, Uqoud Partner to Equip Contract Management Platform With Biometric Tech; Craig Herman Quoted

Aware and Dubai, United Arab Emirates-based company Uqoud have partnered to integrate biometric authentication technology into a platform built to help customers digitally manage the life cycle of agreements.

The partnership will equip Uqoud’s contract management platform with the Knomi tool to support user onboarding and identity verification processes, Aware said Tuesday.

Knomi employs the facial recognition approach to enlist and confirm mobile users.

Craig Herman, chief revenue officer of Aware, said the collaborative effort represents a “new use case for biometric authentication” and signifies the expansion of the company’s footprint in the Middle East.

The Burlington, Massachusetts-based software provider also offers its biometrics technology in the government sector for law enforcement, defense and intelligence, border management and citizen identification applications.