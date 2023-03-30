AWS Accelerator Program Seeks to Help Address Health Care Workforce Challenges; Dave Levy Quoted

Amazon Web Services is working to help health care organizations address workforce challenges through an accelerator program, Modern Healthcare reported Tuesday.

AWS announced at a conference the selection of 23 startups for the program, which seeks to help business leaders improve their business model, cloud architecture and regulatory pathways over a five-week period.

The company said the 2023 AWS Healthcare Accelerator is a business, technical and mentorship program meant to help startups use the cloud to further develop their digital health platforms that intend to meet health care organizations’ employee training, deployment and retention needs.

“We hear from a lot of organizations that want help in developing their workforce,” said Dave Levy, vice president of U.S. government, nonprofit and health care at AWS.

“We want to help support organizations in acquiring skills around the cloud and building with them to solve their problems,” added Levy, a four-time Wash100 awardee.

He noted that AWS trains employees of health care providers on how to leverage the cloud to achieve organizational efficiencies as more health systems migrate to the cloud.