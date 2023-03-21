in News, Space

AWS’ Clint Crosier, Maxar’s Tony Frazier on Commercialization of Space Tech

Space sector is increasingly becoming “a viable business proposition” as industry players are now dominating the delivery of Earth observation, data analytics and positioning, navigation and timing requirements, according to a Geospatial World report published Tuesday.

“Commercial organizations are developing new space technologies and driving innovation across various mission areas,” Clint Crosier, director of aerospace and satellite solutions at Amazon Web Services, was quoted saying.

Crosier noted that over 70 space agencies worldwide are looking forward to use those new technologies for missions targeting public welfare and environmental protection.

In 2022, AWS, D-Orbit and Unibap used the former’s artificial intelligence and machine learning software models in a payload aboard a D-Orbit satellite to facilitate faster and real-time analysis of large satellite datasets and images.

The report also included comments from Tony Frazier, executive vice president and general manager of public sector earth intelligence at Maxar Technologies. The 2023 Wash100 awardee is anticipating “a buy first, build last” mentality among buyers of geospatial imagery, analytics and other related products.

Frazier explained that such thinking is reflective of the global growth of the commercial geospatial sector and the willingness of governments to put their trust in commercial providers to increase their capabilities.

Written by Kacey Roberts

