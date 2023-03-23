in Contract Awards, News

Axellio Extends Support for Army Garrison Networks Under New Contract; Scott Aken Quoted

Axellio has secured a $39.5 million contract from the U.S. Army for a mobile, disconnected packet capture system designed to help the service branch monitor, detect and analyze security threats across its Garrison networks.

The PacketXpress network intelligence system has been integrated into the Army’s Garrison Defensive Cyberspace Operations Platform to capture, store and distribute network traffic

Developed in collaboration with World Wide Technology and Red Hat, PacketXpress serves as a data collection, storage and processing capability for defense and intelligence applications.

WWT offered its Advanced Technology Center and North American Integration Center to support the validation, testing and deployment of PacketXpress.

Meanwhile, Red Hat contributed its OpenShift and OpenShift Virtualization platforms to enable Axellio to provide a single environment for virtual machines and containerized workloads.

“Axellio’s PacketXpress solution provides the key capability of high-speed collection, retention, and distribution, allowing exceptional threat identification rates. This deep threat insight provides for constant cybersecurity evolution and protection from advanced persistent threats,” said Scott Aken, CEO of Axellio.

The award marks the fourth contract the company secured for the Army GDP version 3 and 4 initiatives.

