Axonius’ Federal Arm Gets Approval to Offer Cyber Asset Inventory Management Platform

Axonius‘ federal business arm has achieved authorization to offer its cyber asset inventory management to defense and government customers following the completion of a prototype project with the Defense Innovation Unit and a production pilot with the Defense Information Systems Agency.

The company said Thursday the technology met the criteria for success outlined in the DIU/DISA agreements to provide a comprehensive asset inventory capability for the Department of Defense’s networks.

“Across 45 specific test cases, Axonius proved time and again that it was well equipped to meet the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management needs of the DOD. In addition, the Axonius platform will enable improved Command Cyber Readiness Inspection preparedness and provide CCRI-like dashboarding that updates daily,” said Tom Kennedy, vice president of Axonius Federal Systems.

The company partnered with DOD to implement standard operating procedures, develop best practices and establish a tiered discount structure to ease the adoption of the cyber technology across the Pentagon.

The Axonius platform is available to government customers through multiple government procurement vehicles including the General Services Administration’s IT Schedule 70 and the NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V contracts.

