BAE, Army Fire Test Long-Range Projectile From Caliber Cannon

BAE Systems and the U.S. Army have jointly tested a cannon-launched, long-range projectile designed to defeat fixed and moving targets beyond ranges of currently available precision guided munitions.

The Sub-Caliber Artillery Long-Range Projectile with Enhanced Lethality was fired from a 155 mm XM907E2 58 caliber cannon using an Army-designed sabot package during a demonstration held at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, BAE said Wednesday.

Brent Butcher, vice president and general manager of weapon systems at BAE, said the fire test confirms the munition is capable of doubling the range of existing guided projectiles and bringing “highly lethal, maneuverable projectile to soldiers on the battlefield.”

BAE is under contract to develop and test the projectile under the Army’s XM1155 Extended Range Artillery Projectile program.

The artillery shell is the latest precision guided munition in BAE’s Hypervelocity Projectile family of munitions.