Ball Aerospace to Assist MTSI in NASIC Science & Technical Intelligence Program

Modern Technology Solutions Inc. has subcontracted Ball Aerospace to work under a National Air and Space Intelligence Center-operated program that supports the U.S. Air Force, Department of Defense and national intelligence organizations.

As part of MTSI’s team for the NOVASTAR program, Ball Aerospace will utilize its technical expertise, including electro-optical and spectral research and data analysis, the spacecraft company said Wednesday.

NOVASTAR is an 11-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract that covers scientific and technical intelligence requirements in support of NASIC disciplines and objectives.

MTSI landed a spot on the $5 billion contract in August 2022.

“We will leverage our decades of experience in data exploitation and analysis, modern cloud-based technologies, and machine learning and artificial intelligence to support decision-makers and our warfighters,” said Steven Smith, vice president and general manager of advanced technology and information solutions at Ball Aerospace