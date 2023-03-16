Battelle-Led Industry Team Requests DOE Funding for Direct Air Capture Hub Program

An industry team led by Battelle has requested funding from the Department of Energy to advance the commercialization of technologies designed to extract and store carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

Battelle said Wednesday it partnered with direct air capture technology providers Climeworks and Heirloom and geologic storage company Gulf Coast Sequestration to establish and operate the Project Cypress DAC Hub in Louisiana.

Project Cypress is the team’s proposal for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law-funded Regional Direct Air Capture Hubs program that aims to demonstrate commercially available carbon dioxide removal technologies.

“Direct Air Capture technology is an important bridge to a future that greatly reduces the amount of legacy carbon dioxide in our atmosphere. But in addition to that, Project Cypress will be developed to the benefit of the local community, maximizing local job opportunities for the energy transition,” said Shawn Bennett, energy and resilience division manager at Battelle.

DOE’s Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations is investing $3.5 billion in four regional direct air capture hubs.