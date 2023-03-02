Radiant Digital Subsidiary to Help Modernize Florida’s Reemployment Assistance Info System; Shankar Rachakonda Quoted

Beacon Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Indian software company Radiant Digital, has been chosen to provide a Florida state department with communications consulting services, Radiant announced in a LinkedIn post.

The contract will support the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s modernization program for its Reemployment Assistance Claims and Benefits Information System.

BeaconGov’s tasks will include plain language development; Spanish and Haitian Creole translation; documentation review; and project, branding and logo management.

The contractor will also collaborate with DEO stakeholders to make reemployment assistance application user-friendly.

Radiant Digital CEO Shankar Rachakonda noted the current work between BeaconGov and the Strategic Programs to support the RA Mod program and welcomed the opportunity to assist DEO in communicating the importance of the initiative to Florida citizens.