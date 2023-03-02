in Contract Awards, News

Radiant Digital Subsidiary to Help Modernize Florida’s Reemployment Assistance Info System; Shankar Rachakonda Quoted

Shankar Rachakonda / Linkedin
Radiant Digital Subsidiary to Help Modernize Florida's Reemployment Assistance Info System; Shankar Rachakonda Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Beacon Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Indian software company Radiant Digital, has been chosen to provide a Florida state department with communications consulting services, Radiant announced in a LinkedIn post.

The contract will support the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s modernization program for its Reemployment Assistance Claims and Benefits Information System.

BeaconGov’s tasks will include plain language development; Spanish and Haitian Creole translation; documentation review; and project, branding and logo management. 

The contractor will also collaborate with DEO stakeholders to make reemployment assistance application user-friendly.

Radiant Digital CEO Shankar Rachakonda noted the current work between BeaconGov and the Strategic Programs to support the RA Mod program and welcomed the opportunity to assist DEO in communicating the importance of the initiative to Florida citizens.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

BeaconGovFlorida Department of Economic OpportunityGovconIT modernizationRadiant DigitalReemployment Assistance Claims and Benefits Information SystemShankar Rachakonda

mm

Written by Jamie Bennet

eVigilant Lands Position on $675M Army Contract for Electronic Security Support - top government contractors - best government contracting event
eVigilant Lands Position on $675M Army Contract for Electronic Security Support
Ball Aerospace to Assist MTSI in NASIC Science & Technical Intelligence Program - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Ball Aerospace to Assist MTSI in NASIC Science & Technical Intelligence Program