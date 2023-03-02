in Artificial Intelligence, News

BigBear.ai to Demo AI-Powered Predictive Forecasting at Navy Exercise; Tony Barrett Quoted

BigBear.ai will demonstrate its artificial intelligence-powered predictive forecasting and computer vision platform on the U.S. Navy’s autonomous platforms as part of the International Maritime Exercise 23.

The company said Wednesday it will partner with the Navy’s Task Force 59 to showcase the ability of Ursa Minor platform to identify potential threats using machine learning algorithms to provide situational awareness in real time.

IMX 23 is a three-week multinational event hosted by Naval Forces Central Command to demonstrate unmanned technologies and AI capabilities in maritime security, combined command and control, mine countermeasures and global health.

Tony Barrett, president and general manager of federal markets at BigBear.ai, commented, “These opportunities allow us to showcase our strengths in building a robust data infrastructure that supports the development and enhancement of AI and ML technologies.”

