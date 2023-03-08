in News, Technology

Boeing Demos Anti-Jamming System for Military Satcom Platforms

Boeing/Photo Credit: James K. Lee
Boeing has showcased a ground-based system designed to protect military satellite communications platforms from jamming and electronic warfare threats during a demonstration held at the Joint Satellite Engineering Center.

The company said Tuesday it used an on-orbit operational satellite to test the capability of the U.S. Space Force’s Protected Tactical Enterprise Service to enable ground-based protected tactical waveform processing.

As part of the event, Boeing integrated anti-jamming software and hardware capabilities with the Department of Defense’s existing satcom architecture.

The PTES will be initially deployed to deliver jamming resistance and connectivity to the U.S. government’s Wideband Global Satcom fleet.

“The ability to augment the current wideband constellation combined with the potential to introduce resilience, will greatly enhance our ability to stay connected in contested environments,” said Charlotte Gerhart, chief of Space Systems Command’s Tactical SATCOM Acquisition Delta.

In April 2022, Boeing integrated a range of software elements into PTES to enable message encryption, terminal interfacing, network management and virtualized mission planning.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

