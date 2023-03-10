Boeing Kicks Off Construction of New Facility at Cecil Airport

Boeing has started building its second facility at Cecil Airport in Jacksonville, Florida, WJCT News reported Thursday.

The company will use the new component operations facility for inspecting and repairing U.S. Navy and Air Force aircraft parts and will stand near Boeing’s other maintenance facility that is also being built in the same area.

Construction of the 150,000-square-foot campus is anticipated to finish early next year, when over 300 new personnel are expected to be hired to work in the facility.

Scannell Properties will provide Boeing with 27 years of lease rights for the space, along with an option to extend up to a total of 50 years.