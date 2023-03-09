Boeing, Shield AI Partner to Explore Military AI, Autonomy Capabilities

Boeing and Shield AI have signed an agreement to demonstrate autonomous technologies and artificial intelligence platforms designed for military applications.

The partnership aims to advance the integration of Shield AI’s Hivemind aircraft software and other AI capabilities into existing and future military programs, Boeing said Wednesday.

Hivemind is an AI pilot system that works to make decisions and perform missions autonomously without requiring GPS, waypoints or other communications.

Brandon Tseng, president and co-founder of Shield AI, said the company will integrate Hivemind into Boeing’s aircraft to redefine the capabilities of large, crewed or uncrewed planes.

Meanwhile, Steve Nordlund, vice president and general manager for Boeing’s air dominance organization, commented, “Collaborating with Shield AI, the leader in AI pilots, will accelerate our ability to deliver these capabilities to the warfighter.”

Boeing Phantom Works will manage the agreement, which was signed at the Air Force Association Warfare Symposium.