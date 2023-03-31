Boeing’s Insitu Subsidiary Achieves New Record Flight With Integrator UAS

Boeing subsidiary Insitu achieved a record duration flight of 25.5 hours with its 150-pound unmanned aircraft system on a multipayload mission.

Insitu said Thursday the Integrator UAS enabled the customer to keep persistent eyes on a target without deploying two or more lower endurance platforms.

“Customers can focus on the mission and have confidence to achieve their critical goals more affordably and reliably with our field-proven unmanned aircraft,” said Diane Rose, president and CEO of Insitu.

The company’s Integrator UAS could help users identify valued targets by enabling them to review video footage and gain access to imagery for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations. The platform comes with several payloads, including signals intelligence and full motion video sensors.

The record flight eclipsed the 24.2 hours logged by the drone in 2014.