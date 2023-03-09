Booz Allen Selects Latent AI to Support DOD’s Edge AI Development; Steve Escaravage Quoted

Booz Allen Hamilton has selected machine learning operations company Latent AI to help the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office develop and deploy ML and AI models at the tactical edge.

Latent AI said Tuesday its Efficient Inference Platform will be used to assist the Department of Defense’s edge AI development and implementation efforts.

Steve Escaravage, executive vice president and lead of Booz Allen’s analytics practice and artificial intelligence division, noted the organizations’ need for “scalable AI and data compression at the tactical edge” to create an interconnected force.

“Latent AI technology enables ML models to be placed on small form factor chipsets and into end-user devices that can provide warfighters with results in constrained environments and in real-time, giving them a decided tactical advantage,” said the 2023 Wash100 awardee.

Booz Allen’s venture arm made a strategic investment in Latent AI, a spinout from SRI International, in July 2021.