GE Hitachi Grants BWXT Engineering, Procurement Contract for Small Modular Reactor Pressure Vessel

BWX Technologies booked a contract with GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy to provide engineering services for its small modular reactor pressure vessel.

The award builds on an engineering and procurement agreement between GEH and BWXT Canada that supports the commercialization of BWRX-300 SMR, BWXT said Tuesday.

GEH proposed the design of BWRX-300 in an effort to deliver a lower-cost option for SMRs. Unlike other nuclear plants that require electric pumps for active cooling, BWRX-300 is intended to only need naturally circulated water.

Under the new contract, BWXT will perform design support, engineering analysis, procurement preparations and manufacturing services.

“We are grateful to GEH for their confidence in our experience and are thrilled to be one of the first to execute an SMR design contract for a North American deployment,” said John MacQuarrie, president of commercial operations at BWXT.