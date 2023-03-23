in News, Technology

CAES 3U Converter Selected to Join Air Force Open Architecture Demonstration; David Young Quoted

CAES 3U Converter Selected to Join Air Force Open Architecture Demonstration; David Young Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

CAES has been selected to add its two-channel wideband radio frequency converter to the U.S. Air Force’s MIRAGE airborne Electronic Warfare pod demonstration.

The open architecture 3U one channel up, one channel down converter has been delivered to the Georgia Tech Research Institute for integration into the MIRAGE pod, CAES said Wednesday.

3U is aligned with Sensor Open Systems Architecture standards and is designed to accommodate three converter channel configurations: two up, two down, or one up and one down.

“The converter is designed to address the most challenging RF-band EW applications on airborne, ground vehicle and shipborne platforms. The architecture allows for a low-risk approach to customizing cost, performance and power needs,” said David Young, senior vice president and chief technology officer at CAES.

Jacob Hardegree, tech adviser for the electronic warfare and avionics division at the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Agile Combat Support Directorate, said the MIRAGE pod will serve as a flexible platform for maturing and evaluating open architecture EW systems in operational environments.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

3UAir ForcecaesDavid Youngelectronic warfareGovconMIRAGE podradio frequency

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Quantum Computing Company Strangeworks Completes Series A Funding Round - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Quantum Computing Company Strangeworks Completes Series A Funding Round
Airbus US to Advance Mission-Critical Communications Delivery Via Partnerships; Robert Geckle Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Airbus US to Advance Mission-Critical Communications Delivery Via Partnerships; Robert Geckle Quoted