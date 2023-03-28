CAES HR Leader Gets Recognition for National Guard & Reserve Support; Mike Kahn Quoted

A Department of the Defense office has honored Mary-Beth DePaolo, a senior manager of human resources at CAES, for demonstrating consistency in supporting National Guard and Reserve members.

DePaolo received the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve’s Patriotic Employer Award at a ceremony held March 16 at a CAES facility in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, the aerospace and defense electronics supplier said Monday.

Her nomination came from a former company employee serving in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard.

“Supporting the communities in which we work is an integral part of CAES, and our team always strives to go the extra mile for our active Guard and Reserves,” said Mike Kahn, president and CEO of CAES.

The company offers employment opportunities for U.S. Army soldiers through the Partnership for Your Success program and works with the nonprofit Homes For Our Troops organization to help fund the construction of homes for qualified military veterans.