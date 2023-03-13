Carahsoft to Distribute Acalvio’s Cyber Deception Technology to Public Sector

Carahsoft Technology has agreed to offer Acalvio Technologies‘ cyber deception platform to public sector customers through its reseller partner network and government contract vehicles.

Acalvio’s ShadowPlex advanced deception technology uses artificial intelligence to automate the identification and mitigation of advanced persistent threats, malware and ransomware attacks, Carahsoft said Thursday.

ShadowPlex gathers intelligence about attack tactics, techniques and procedures to inform agencies’ threat-hunting activities and detects the presence of adversaries on-premises and in the cloud.

“With the addition of Acalvio’s ShadowPlex Advanced Threat Defense to the Carahsoft Cybersecurity portfolio, we now offer state-of-the-art advanced deception technology through our reseller partners to reinforce an Active Defense cybersecurity posture for our joint customers,” said Michael Shrader, vice president of intelligence and innovative solutions at Carahsoft.

The Acalvio platform is available to government agencies through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, OMNIA Partners, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance and National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint contracts.