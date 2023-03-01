Carahsoft to Distribute Celonis Software to Government Customers Under GSA Schedule; Craig Abod Quoted

Carahsoft Technology has agreed to offer Celonis’ execution management system to the public sector through the General Services Administration’s governmentwide procurement vehicle.

The Celonis EMS uses process mining technology to give end-to-end transparency and visibility to customers’ business processes and reveal operational inefficiencies, Carahsoft said Tuesday.

The software supports key government processes including finance, procurement, administration transformation, service delivery and workforce development.

“With the addition of Celonis to our GSA Schedule, our Government customers and reseller partners can leverage the power of the Celonis EMS to get the visibility needed to boost efficiency, optimize performance and lower costs to deliver the highest return for citizen services,” said Craig Abod, president of Carahsoft and a 2023 Wash100 awardee.

Agencies can purchase the Celonis EMS software on Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule contract and other government procurement vehicles including the NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, ITES-SW2, OMNIA Partners and National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance contracts.