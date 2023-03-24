Carahsoft to Distribute Striveworks’ AI, Machine Learning Platforms to Public Sector; Michael Adams Quoted

Carahsoft has agreed to distribute Striveworks‘ integrated machine learning operations platform and edge model deployment software to public sector customers through its reseller partners and government procurement vehicles.

The company said Thursday it will serve as the public sector distributor for Chariot, a cloud-native, low-code development platform designed to enable users to deploy, monitor and remediate data models.

Through the partnership, government customers can also get access to Striveworks’ Ark technology for rapid integration of sensors and telemetry data collection.

“Striveworks’ data science solutions and products allow government agencies to simplify their machine learning operations. We look forward to working with Striveworks and our reseller partners to help the public sector drive better outcomes in operationally relevant timelines,” said Michael Adams, director of artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions portfolio at Carahsoft.

Chariot and Ark are available to government customers via Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, OMNIA Partners, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 and National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance.