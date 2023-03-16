Carahsoft to Market Veeam Data Platform via Government Contracts, Resellers; Craig Abod Quoted

Veaam Data Platform will be offered to the public sector using Carahsoft Technology‘s reseller partners and multiple contract vehicles to help enhance the government’s modern data protection capabilities.

Under a distribution deal with Veeam Software, Carahsoft will make the former’s platform available through Information Technology Enterprise Solutions, Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint and other contracts, Veeam said Wednesday.

The partnership aims to provide customers with data security and recovery to keep organizations functional amid cybersecurity risks.

Craig Abod, president of Carashsoft, said the team up looks to offer better data security amid an evolving threat landscape.

“With the addition of Veeam to our offerings, we are now able to provide the public sector with leading Modern Data Protection solutions through our reseller partners and contract vehicles to support agencies’ data challenges as they become even more complex,” the nine-time Wash100 Award winner added.