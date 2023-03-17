Carahsoft’s Michael Shrader on DOD, IC Initiatives to Advance AI, Machine Learning, Cloud Adoption

Michael Shrader, intel community vertical executive at Carahsoft Technology, said the Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community are launching efforts to advance the adoption of artificial intelligence, machine learning and cloud computing to support missions while addressing challenges associated with the implementation of such technologies.

Shrader wrote in a blog post published Thursday that AI explainability presents a challenge to IC and DOD and that the Pentagon is advancing the machine-as-a-teammate capability to address that challenge.

He noted that MaaT “automates data transformation to significantly increase velocity and precision while remaining explainable.”

According to Shrader, DOD formed an AI Council aimed at aligning the Responsible AI framework with European countries’ AI regulations to facilitate data sharing and systems integration.

He cited the need for infrastructure to enable the Pentagon and IC to manage large data volumes and leverage AI and ML to support missions.

In addition to ML and AI, Shrader talked about cloud adoption and migration efforts within DOD and IC, including the National Security Agency’s Hybrid Cloud Compute program and the Pentagon’s Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability contract.

“For agencies which have not migrated, the DoD and IC recommend preparing for cloud deployment and utilizing this time before switching to cloud to eliminate bad practices that exist on-prem and focus on relevance, resourcing and complete system readiness,” he said.

“As other technologies and strategies take effect, DoD and IC officials reminded of the importance of prioritizing cloud first, cloud native and Zero Trust baked in throughout every aspect regardless of cloud migration stage,” Shrader added.